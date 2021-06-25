Has your PC failed the Windows 11 upgrade check? This may help you make it compatible (for free)

The big reveal has been made: Windows 11 is coming later in the year, and it’ll be a free upgrade. So if you’ve been putting off the move to Windows 10, relax: you can buy or upgrade now, then upgrade again when the new OS becomes available. Windows 11 offers more than a simple facelift over Windows 10 -- although at first glance you might think that many of the features announced yesterday amount to little more than windows dressing. However, it’s usually the little things that matter most, and features such as Snap layouts and the new centrally positioned… [Continue Reading]