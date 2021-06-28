First Windows 11 Build Now Available for Download

Microsoft has just released the very first Windows 11 preview build, with insiders in the Dev channel now allowed to try out the new operating system on their devices. The first Windows 11 build is 22000.51, and aside from Microsoft Teams integration and support for Android apps, pretty much all the big features announced last week are already there. You therefore get the new Windows 10X-inspired Start menu, widgets, the new Microsoft Store and everything else on your device. “Widgets bring you closer to information you both want and need. Just click on the widgets icon on the Taskbar, swipe from the left using touch, or hit WIN + W on your keyboard, and your widgets slide out from the left over your desktop. You can personalize your experience by adding or removing widgets, re-arranging, resizing, and customizing the content. The set of widgets we provide currently focus on your calendar, weather, local traffic, your Microsoft To Do lists, your photos from OneDri...