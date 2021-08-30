Last US military planes depart Kabul airport, marking an end to America's 20-year presence in Afghanistan
Afghans face an uncertain future under Taliban rule, and not everyone who wanted to leave the country was able to.Full Article
Watch VideoThe United States has completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, ending America's longest war and closing a chapter in..
By Harsh V. Pant
There are times when an image can become a defining moment in a leader’s life. US President Joe Biden..