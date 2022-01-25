Respawn is working on the next Jedi Fallen Order game as well as an FPS for the Star Wars universe

Star Wars Jedi Fallen Order is probably one of the best story-based games released in the fictional universe in the past few years. I’ve enjoyed plenty of play time in the title, but it’s time for the next story to be worked on. Announced today, Respawn, the same team behind Jedi Fallen Order, is working on the next game in the franchise. On top of that, the team is also designing a Star Wars FPS as well as a strategy game – that’s three titles from a fan-favorite Respawn development team in partnership with EA and Lucasfilm. While we don’t know everything that these games will be, we have more details on today’s announcements below.



