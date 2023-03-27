Play Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on Nintendo’s Switch OLED on sale at $320, more

With just 46 days left until gamers can boot up the latest adventure to explore Hyrule, Woot is now offering a rare chance to save on the latest Switch OLED. Dropping down to *$319.99 with free shipping* for Prime members, you’ll have to pay a $6 delivery fee in any other case to get this delivered to your front door. Marking one of the first price cuts from its usual $350 going rate of the year, at least for a new condition model that is, you’re looking at a chance to bring home the latest hybrid console ahead of the release of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and all of the other upcoming games to look forward to at $30 off. This is $10 below our previous mention, too.



While you can get a full rundown of what to expect in our hands-on review, the new OLED Switch lives up to its name with an improved screen that makes for more immersive handheld gaming, as well as upgraded speakers, too. There’s still the same hybrid action thanks to a refresh docking station that lets you play all of Nintendo’s most recent games on the big screen, too. Head below for more.



