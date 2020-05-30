Global  

Donald Trump pulls WHO funding and condemns China over action on pandemic

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 30 May 2020 ()
US President Donald Trump has announced he will withdraw funding from the World Health Organisation, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government.
