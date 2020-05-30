Donald Trump pulls WHO funding and condemns China over action on pandemic
Saturday, 30 May 2020 () US President Donald Trump has announced he will withdraw funding from the World Health Organisation, end Hong Kong’s special trade status and suspend visas of Chinese graduate students suspected of conducting research on behalf of their government.
US President Donald Trump is back with his mediation offer, this Time between China and India. Trump has offered to mediate what he called a now raging border dispute between India and China. The comment refers to a build up along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) by Indian and Chinese armies...