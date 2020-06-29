Global  

Police ‘arrested and pepper-sprayed’ peaceful queer protesters in New York, 51 years to the day after Stonewall

PinkNews Monday, 29 June 2020 ()
A peaceful Queer Liberation March held in New York City to mark the 51st anniversary of Stonewall was marred by police brutality. Thousands of queer people and allies joined together on Sunday (June 28), marching behind a banner that read “for Black lives and against police brutality”. What began as powerful...
