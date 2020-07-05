Global  

Kanye West announces he is running to be US President in 2020

Daily Record Sunday, 5 July 2020 ()
Kanye West announces he is running to be US President in 2020The superstar husband of Kim Kardashian made the announcement on Twitter on US Independence Day.
