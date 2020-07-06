Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site

The Wrap Monday, 6 July 2020 ()
Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting SiteKanye West’s presidential bid has dinged Democratic presumptive Joe Biden’s odds to win the 2020 election, according to one of the largest online sportsbooks.

According to Bet Online, political betting markets opened Sunday with West added at +10000 (100/1) odds to win the 2020 election. Those are the same odds 2016 Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton has, though she is not in the race and has thrown her support behind Biden.

From Saturday to Sunday, Biden — the outright favorite — moved from -180 (5/9) to -160 (5/8) odds, according to Bet Online. Republican and incumbent Donald Trump’s odds to win improved with West’s weekend announcement, moving from +150 (3/2) to +130 (13/10).

*Also Read:* Kanye West Announces 'I Am Running for President of the United States! #2020VISION'

“We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ! #2020VISION,” West tweeted on the Fourth of July.

This isn’t the first time he has said he’s running to become the commander in chief, either. In 2015, while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award at MTV’s Video Music Awards, he told a stunned audience, “As you probably could have guessed by this moment, in 2020 I have decided to run for president.”

*Related stories from TheWrap:*

Kanye West Announces 'I Am Running for President of the United States! #2020VISION'

Kanye West Sets Up College Fund for George Floyd's 6-Year Old Daughter Gianna

Forbes Finally Confirms Kanye West's Billionaire Status – But Yeezy Is Still Pissed Off
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kanye West announces presidential bid

Kanye West announces presidential bid 01:02

 American rapper Kanye West announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 - and he appears to have the backing of Elon Musk. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News [Video]

Kanye West Says He's Running for President, Yeezy Receives $2M-Plus From Federal Pandemic Loan | THR News

Kanye West announced on the Fourth of July that he plans to run for president in 2020.

Credit: THR News     Duration: 01:19Published
Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden [Video]

Polls: Trump Has An Uphill Battle To Beat Biden

Polls taken around Independence Day in an election year tend to be highly correlated with the November results in incumbent contests. And according to CNN, that means incumbent candidate President..

Credit: Wochit Business     Duration: 00:41Published
Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020 [Video]

Kanye West vs Donald Trump vs Joe Biden: Rapper to run for US President in 2020

Rapper Kanye West has announced his decision to participate in the US Presidential race. In a tweet, West said 'we must realise the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:28Published

Related news from verified sources

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter

Rapper Kanye West announces presidential bid on Twitter American rapper Kanye West, a vocal supporter of U.S. President Donald Trump, announced on Saturday that he would run for president in 2020 in an apparent...
WorldNews

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid

Kanye West has already missed voter registration deadlines for presidential bid Kanye West‘s plans for a 2020 presidential run have been thrown into doubt after it was revealed that he’s already missed several key deadlines. The rapper...
WorldNews


Tweets about this

PoliticalTom

Thomas Taschinger Yes, but not much. Plus Kanye may easily change his mind to not run in a few weeks ... or days :</ Kanye… https://t.co/hpS86rXbKB 1 hour ago

Rafylancaster

El Cid Boriqua As I said earlier, this was a big possibility. This is from Yahoo news... Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe… https://t.co/pSVQr3gSqj 1 hour ago

BruceDBraden22

Bruce Braden Traitor Kanye West ,Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site… https://t.co/7oP68TcNvA 2 hours ago

marioMmartine13

mario M martinez Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site https://t.co/MdzoIQHgOv jeez… https://t.co/Qc8SrzfRdz 2 hours ago

chrisfuerte1

Christian Wojak RT @TheWrap: Kanye West's presidential run declaration hurts Joe Biden's odds, according to Bet Online (@betonline_ag) https://t.co/iFlYnX3… 8 hours ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 TheWrap News: Kanye West’s Presidential Bid Hurts Joe Biden’s Odds to Win, According to Betting Site… https://t.co/4HbelUSgAr 8 hours ago

TheWrap

TheWrap Kanye West's presidential run declaration hurts Joe Biden's odds, according to Bet Online (@betonline_ag) https://t.co/iFlYnX3fAQ 8 hours ago

commieochako

socdems are still the moderate wing of fascism ☭🔻 yeah ok presidential run for kanye west. thats nothing at this point. it doesnt even break top ten events of this y… https://t.co/DORdDxetNN 1 day ago