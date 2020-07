You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources AP: Prosecutors Concerned Maxwell Might Attempt Suicide



There is new information on Jeffrey Epstein confidante Ghislaine Maxwell. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:27 Published 1 day ago Ghislaine Maxwell Moved To NYC Facility, Begins Quarantine



Newser reports Ghislaine Maxwell, the girlfriend of the late Jeffrey Epstein, is now in a federal detention center in New York City. However, it isn't the one where Epstein died last year. The.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 4 days ago Ghislane Maxwell Transferred To New York Ahead Of Friday Court Appearance



Jeffrey Epstein's longtime confidante, who is accused of helping recruit women for him to sexually abuse, is now being held in Brooklyn and is expected in court Friday. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 00:28 Published 4 days ago

Related news from verified sources Ghislaine Maxwell to appear in court on bail application US prosecutors have asked a New York judge to schedule a court appearance on Friday for Ghislaine Maxwell, authorities said.

Belfast Telegraph 5 days ago





Tweets about this