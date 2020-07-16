Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis no longer giving evidence in Depp libel claim
Thursday, 16 July 2020 () Winona Ryder and Vanessa Paradis will no longer be called to give evidence in Johnny Depp’s libel claim against The Sun over an article that labelled him a “wife beater”, the High Court has heard.
Johnny Depp is set to give evidence for a fifth day in his blockbuster libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence by his ex-wife Amber Heard.The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) and its executive editor Dan Wootton over an April...
