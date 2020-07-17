Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony
Friday, 17 July 2020 (
2 hours ago) Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
17 hours ago
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.
Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore 01:08
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom
Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday...
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago
Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony
Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago
Three cheers for the Queen from the Welsh Guards
The Welsh Guards give three cheers to the Queen on her official birthday at Windsor Castle. The soldiers has earlier paraded in front of the Queen in a special ceremony performed instead of the..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:47 Published on June 13, 2020
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this