Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore 01:08

 Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at the headquarters of NHS Charities Together, the charity the veteran raised money for.

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom

Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday...

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire..

Three cheers for the Queen from the Welsh Guards

Three cheers for the Queen from the Welsh Guards

The Welsh Guards give three cheers to the Queen on her official birthday at Windsor Castle. The soldiers has earlier paraded in front of the Queen in a special ceremony performed instead of the..

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen on Friday

 Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen in his own 'unique personal open-air ceremony' at Windsor Castle on Friday (July 17, 2020).
Hereford Times

Captain Sir Tom Moore says personal investiture will be 'most special of days'

 Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being knighted by the Queen in his own personal open-air ceremony will be “the most special of days for me”.
Belfast Telegraph


