Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony

Queen to knight UK fundraiser Captain Tom



Captain Tom Moore, who became a national hero in Britain for raising ten of millions of pounds for health workers in the run-up to his 100th birthday, is to be knighted by Queen Elizabeth on Friday... Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:56 Published 2 days ago

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony



Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:01 Published 2 days ago