Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique investiture

Bronze bust commissioned for Captain Sir Tom Moore



Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 22 hours ago

Tributes flood in for Dame Vera Lynn



Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:25 Published on June 18, 2020