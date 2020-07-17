Global  
 

Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique investiture

Wales Online Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique investitureThe fundraising hero will be joined by family members for an unprecedented personal ceremony staged in the Windsor Castle quadrangle
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by Queen in unique ceremony 01:01

 Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.

Related news from verified sources

Queen to knight Captain Sir Tom Moore at unique Windsor ceremony

 Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in a unique open-air ceremony at Windsor Castle.
Belfast Telegraph

Captain Sir Tom Moore says personal investiture will be ‘most special of days’

 Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has said being knighted by the Queen in his own personal open-air ceremony will be “the most special of days for me”.
Belfast Telegraph

Captain Sir Tom Moore to be knighted by the Queen on Friday

 Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted by the Queen in his own 'unique personal open-air ceremony' at Windsor Castle on Friday (July 17, 2020).
Hereford Times


