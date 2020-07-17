Captain Sir Tom Moore will be knighted in unique investiture

Fundraising hero Captain Sir Tom Moore is to be knighted by the Queen in his own personal ceremony at Windsor Castle on Friday.The 100-year-old Second World War veteran will travel to the Berkshire royal residence with members of his family for the rare, special investiture with the monarch.
Garry McBride, of Monumental Icons, with his bronze bust of Captain Sir Tom Moore, which has been commissioned by the Derbyshire firm and sculpted by Andrew Edwards in the hope it can be displayed at..
Tributes to entertainer Dame Vera Lynn after he death at the age of 103. The Forces' Sweetheart stirred the hearts of millions with songs and a personality that brought hope and inspiration during the..
One of the world's top free-style pilots has marked Captain Sir Tom Moore's new knighthood - by etching a smiley face in the sky above the war veteran's home. Mark Jefferies, 61, took to the skies this..