Captain Sir Tom Moore knighted by the Queen

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 17 July 2020 ()
National hero Captain Sir Tom Moore has been knighted by the Queen in recognition of his outstanding achievement raising almost £33 million for the NHS.
News video: Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood

Captain Sir Tom Moore departs home ahead of knighthood 02:16

 Captain Sir Tom Moore had departed his home for Windsor Castle where he will receive his knighthood from the Queen during a special outdoor investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at...

