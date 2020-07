You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Johnny Depp and Amber Heard recorded discussing bathroom altercation



The Crown Prosecution Service has released a tape recording of a conversation between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard regarding a physical altercation in a bathroom during their marriage. Hollywood star.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:39 Published 14 hours ago Amber Heard Denies Fabricating Injuries, Cheating On Johnny Depp



ET Canada has the latest update on Johnny Depp's libel lawsuit against a British tabloid over allegations of domestic violence as his ex-wife Amber Heard takes to the witness stand for a second.. Credit: ETCanada Duration: 01:44 Published 16 hours ago Amber Heard and Johnny Depp depart court



Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard depart from the Royal Courts of Justice on the eleventh day of libel trial. Report by Bassaneseg. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us.. Credit: ODN Duration: 01:03 Published 19 hours ago

Related news from verified sources Amber Heard accuses Depp of throwing bottles like ‘grenades’ LONDON (AP) — Amber Heard alleged in a British court on Wednesday that her ex-husband Johnny Depp threw “30 or so bottles” at her as if they were...

Seattle Times 1 hour ago





Tweets about this