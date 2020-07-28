Global  
 

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

BBC News Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
News video: Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket

Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket 01:00

 Stuart Broad has become the seventh member of Test cricket’s elite 500 cluband only the fourth seamer to achieve the feat. The English bowler completedthe milestone on day five of the series decider against West Indies.

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad [Video]

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad

England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into the final day of the Test.

England v West Indies: Stuart Broad puts hosts on verge of victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
Brilliant Broad leaves England poised for series victory

 Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.
England v West Indies: Rain ruins day four of third Test at Emirates Old Trafford

 Heavy rain prevents any play on day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
Rain frustrates England in victory pursuit against West Indies

 Heavy rain delays the start of day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.
England v West Indies: Stuart Broad stars on second day of third Test

 Stuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against..
Pope is England's best young player since Root - Vaughan

 Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Ollie Pope is England's best young player since the emergence of current skipper Joe Root.
FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms [Video]

FDA Extends Use Of COVID-19 Test For People With No Symptoms

The Food and Drug Administration is allowing the continued use of a COVID-19 test for people who show no symptoms of the novel coronavirus. According to Gizmodo, the FDA on Friday reissued an..

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad [Video]

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad

James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse.

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes [Video]

We are in the presence of greatness says Root of Stokes

ATTENTION EDITORS: RESENDING WITH FULL SCRIPT VIDEO SHOWS: POST MATCH NEWS CONFERENCE WITH CRICKETERS JOE ROOT, BEN STOKES AND PHIL SIMMONS AFTER ENGLAND BEAT WEST INDIES IN SECOND TEST SHOWS:

England's Reece Topley makes ODI return after four years

 Left-arm pacer Reece Topley made a return after four years as England on Monday named a 14-member squad for the three-match ODI series against Ireland beginning...
Stuart Broad's girlfriend Mollie King shares mushy photo after his brilliant show

Stuart Broad's girlfriend Mollie King shares mushy photo after his brilliant show England pacer Stuart Broad has been in stellar form at the ongoing three-match Test series against the West Indies. During the opening Test match at Rose Bowl...
One-day Super League to determine WC spots

 A new Super League to determine qualification for the 50-over World Cup will launch this week but the governing body warned Monday that the cost of staging...
