Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies

England v West Indies: Rory Burns heaps praise on Stuart Broad England batsman Rory Burns praises bowler Stuart Broad following day three ofthe third Test against West Indies at Old Trafford. Broad finds himself oneshy of 500 Test wickets for England heading into the final day of the Test.

Stuart Broad's six wickets leave England on the verge of a series victory over West Indies on the third day of the deciding Test at Emirates Old Trafford.

Heavy rain prevents any play on day four of the third Test between England and West Indies at Emirates Old Trafford.

Stuart Broad and James Anderson once again show their enduring class as England take a huge step towards winning the series on day two of the third Test against..

Former England captain Michael Vaughan says Ollie Pope is England's best young player since the emergence of current skipper Joe Root.

Anderson sure Archer will play, eyes next Ashes and hopes to partner Broad



James Anderson hopeful Jofra Archer will play the series-deciding third Test against the Windies after the fast bowler revealed he was lacking motivation having been subjected to online racial abuse. Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 03:35 Published 3 days ago