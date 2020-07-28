|
Stuart Broad takes 500th Test wicket in England's third Test against West Indies
Tuesday, 28 July 2020 ()
Stuart Broad becomes only the second England bowler to reach 500 Test wickets on the fourth day of the third Test against West Indies.
