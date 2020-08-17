Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Meteorologists seek to confirm 130F Death Valley temperature

Belfast Telegraph Monday, 17 August 2020 ()
An automated measuring system in California’s Death Valley reported a temperature of 130F (54.4C) amid a blistering heatwave on Sunday, a reading that would be among the highest ever recorded globally if it is confirmed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Published
News video: Death Valley hits 130 degrees today

Death Valley hits 130 degrees today 00:29

 Death Valley hit a preliminary 130 degrees today, if verified, it will be the hottest recorded temperature on the Earth since July 1913 when Death Valley hit 134 degrees.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130° [Video]

Preliminary temperature at Death Valley hits 130°

Although it's been hot in the Las Vegas valley, it could always be worse... The preliminary temperature at Death Valley hit 130° over the weekend. If it's verified it'll be the hottest temperature on..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:36Published
Valley father dies of coronavirus after boss told him he'd be fired for staying home [Video]

Valley father dies of coronavirus after boss told him he'd be fired for staying home

A Valley father has died of coronavirus after his boss allegedly told him he'd be fired for missing time off.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:04Published
Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus [Video]

Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus

Valley DJ, DJ Steel, dies from coronavirus

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:25Published

Tweets about this