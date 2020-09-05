Grady Diangana: West Brom deal angers West Ham captain Mark Noble

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith declared staying up felt better than promotionlast season after securing survival with a 1-1 draw at West Ham. Jack Grealishtook centre stage as Villa, promoted via the play-offs during the lastcampaign, escaped relegation by the skin of their teeth. An emotional Smith,who lost his Villa-supporting father Ron to coronavirus during the enforcedbreak, said his team's survival "feels better than getting promoted."
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is determined to get the job done in style as ManchesterUnited face top-four rivals Leicester in Sunday’s Champions League showdown.As a topsy-turvy campaign belatedly draws to a conclusion, United have onestep left after impressively overcoming their worst start to a Premier Leaguecampaign. Wednesday 1-1 draw with David Moyes’ West Ham may have lackedinspiration and excitement, but it saw United break into the top-four for thefirst time since September as Leicester took their place in fifth.
Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and West Ham manager David Moyes react to their teams' 1-1 draw at Old Trafford, securing West Ham its Premier League position and Man United a shot at claiming a return to the Champions League.United will be able to secure fourth place in the league so long as they claim a point in the final game of the season against Leicester on Sunday.
The Lionel Messi speculation continues at fever pitch, with Manchester Citysaid to be ready to part with as many as four players to secure the 33-year-old. Troy Deeney has been offered to West Brom in a move designed to keep theveteran striker in the Premier League, the Daily Mail reports.
West Brom fans celebrate promotion back to the Premier League. Fans gathered outside The Hawthorns, before they were allowed onto a section of the car park. Players emerged into the other part of the car park to celebrate, before returning into the stadium when fans broke through the barrier.
Fans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night means Championship leaders Leeds are assured of a top-two finish with two games remaining.
Grady Diangana completed a permanent switch to West Brom on Friday, a move which left West Ham captain Mark Noble “gutted, angry and sad”. Diangana, who made... SoccerNews.com Also reported by •talkSPORT •BBC News •Football.london