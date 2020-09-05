Global  
 

Grady Diangana: West Brom deal angers West Ham captain Mark Noble

BBC News Saturday, 5 September 2020 ()
West Ham captain Mark Noble says he is 'gutted, angry and sad' after West Brom sign Hammers winger Grady Diangana for £18m.
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mark Noble Mark Noble English association football player (born 1987)


Grady Diangana Grady Diangana English association football player


West Ham United F.C. West Ham United F.C. Association football club in England

West Bromwich Albion F.C. West Bromwich Albion F.C. Association football club in England

