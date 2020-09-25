Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Croydon police officer shot dead named as Sgt Matt Ratana

BBC Local News Friday, 25 September 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- The "much-loved" long-serving officer was originally from New Zealand but moved to the UK in 1989.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Home Sec 'deeply shocked’ by killing of officer in Croydon [Video]

Home Sec 'deeply shocked’ by killing of officer in Croydon

Home Secretary Priti Patel has said that she is "deeply shocked and saddened” by the tragic killing of a police officer in Croydon overnight. Report by Patelr. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:37Published
Jackson County prosecutor announces assault charge against KCPD segeant [Video]

Jackson County prosecutor announces assault charge against KCPD segeant

Kansas City, Missouri, police Sgt. Matthew T. Neal was indicted Friday by a grand jury on one count of third-degree assault in connection with a Nov. 14, 2019, incident in which Neal allegedly kneeled..

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 01:21Published
Military son surprises NYPD dad after Afghanistan tour [Video]

Military son surprises NYPD dad after Afghanistan tour

An officer home from a tour of duty in Afghanistan gave his police officer dad in the NYPD 52 Precinct a surprise visit which was shared with colleagues via Facebook.Officer Murphy from the NYPD 43..

Credit: Zenger News     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Kiwi police officer, Matt Ratana, killed in line of duty in London

Kiwi police officer, Matt Ratana, killed in line of duty in London A policeman shot in a south London police station was an expat New Zealander.Matt Ratana died after he was shot by a person being detained at Croydon Custody...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this