How Meghan Markle made Royal history this week

Bristol Post Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
How Meghan Markle made Royal history this weekMeghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken about the US Election on several occasions, urging people to go out and vote, but members of the royal family aren't normally allowed to have their say at the ballot.
