How Meghan Markle made Royal history this week
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken about the US Election on several occasions, urging people to go out and vote, but members of the royal family aren't normally allowed to have their say at the ballot.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have spoken about the US Election on several occasions, urging people to go out and vote, but members of the royal family aren't normally allowed to have their say at the ballot.
|
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources