Harry Winks scores wonder goal for Spurs in Europa League - but admits he didn't mean it

BBC News Thursday, 26 November 2020 ()
Harry Winks scores his first goal in almost two years for Tottenham - an unbelievable 53.7-yard strike - but admits he didn't even mean it.
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Jose: Winks didn't mean wonder goal

Jose: Winks didn't mean wonder goal 00:58

 Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho says that Harry Winks admitted that he didn't mean his wonder goal against Ludogorets but he was delighted with the way he and his team played.

Tottenham: Jose Mourinho has added his secret ingredient to Spurs - Jermaine Jenas

 Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has taken Mauricio Pochettino's blueprint and tried to make it better, says ex-Spurs midfielder Jermaine Jenas.
BBC News
Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka [Video]

Napoli pay tribute to Maradona ahead of Europea League tie with Rijeka

Napoli added their tribute to Maradona ahead of the Europa League tie withRijeka in the Stadio San Paolo. Other teams across the world added theirtributes, including Lille v AC Milan and Tottenham v Ludogorets.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:32Published

Vinicius scores twice in easy Spurs win against Ludogorets

 Carlos Vinicius scores his first Tottenham goals in a 4-0 win against Ludogorets to remain on course to reach the Europa League knockout stage.
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 Ludogorets Razgrad: Carlos Vinicius scores twice

 Carlos Vinicius scores his first Tottenham goals in a 4-0 win against Ludogorets to remain on course to reach the Europa League knockout stage.
BBC News

Napoli v HNK Rijeka: Hosts pay tribute to Maradona at Stadio San Paolo

 Napoli paid tribute to legendary former player Diego Maradona before their Europa League match against HNK Rijeka on Thursday.
BBC News

Braga 3-3 Leicester City: Jamie Vardy sends Foxes into Europa League last 32

 Jamie Vardy scores a dramatic injury-time goal to send Leicester into the knockout stages of the Europa League with a draw against Braga.
BBC News

