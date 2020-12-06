UK Snooker Championship final 2020: Judd Trump level at 4-4 with Neil Robertson
Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
UK Championship
Robertson edges Trump to win epic UK Championship finalNeil Robertson edges past world number one Judd Trump 10-9 to win his third UK Championship in what turned out to an attritional but epic final.
BBC News
UK Snooker Championship 2020: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finalsNeil Robertson outclasses Mark Selby 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News
UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump through to quarter-finalsWorld number one Judd Trump holds off Ricky Walden's fightback to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.
BBC News
Two-time champion Selby battles past Vafaei to reach last 16 of UK ChampionshipTwo-time champion Mark Selby beats Iran's Hossein Vafaei 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship.
BBC News
Judd Trump English professional snooker player, 2019 world champion
UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump reaches last 16World number one Judd Trump makes light work of China's Liang Wenbo in a 6-1 victory to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News
Neil Robertson Australian professional snooker player
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources