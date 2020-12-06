Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

UK Snooker Championship final 2020: Judd Trump level at 4-4 with Neil Robertson

BBC News Sunday, 6 December 2020 ()
World number one Judd Trump and Australia's Neil Robertson are finely poised at 4-4 after a fascinating first session of the UK Championship final.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

UK Championship

Robertson edges Trump to win epic UK Championship final

 Neil Robertson edges past world number one Judd Trump 10-9 to win his third UK Championship in what turned out to an attritional but epic final.
BBC News

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Neil Robertson beats Mark Selby to reach semi-finals

 Neil Robertson outclasses Mark Selby 6-2 to reach the semi-finals of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump through to quarter-finals

 World number one Judd Trump holds off Ricky Walden's fightback to reach the quarter-finals of the UK Championship.
BBC News

Two-time champion Selby battles past Vafaei to reach last 16 of UK Championship

 Two-time champion Mark Selby beats Iran's Hossein Vafaei 6-2 to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship.
BBC News

Judd Trump Judd Trump English professional snooker player, 2019 world champion

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump reaches last 16

 World number one Judd Trump makes light work of China's Liang Wenbo in a 6-1 victory to reach the last 16 of the UK Championship in Milton Keynes.
BBC News

Neil Robertson Neil Robertson Australian professional snooker player

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

UK Snooker Championship 2020: Judd Trump beats Lu Ning to set up Neil Robertson final

 Watch the five best shots as world number one Judd Trump powers his way past China's Lu Ning with a 6-2 win and will play Australia's Neil Robertson in Sunday's...
BBC Sport Also reported by •BBC NewsBBC Local News