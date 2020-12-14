Donald Trump says attorney general William Barr will leave before Christmas
Monday, 14 December 2020 () US attorney general William Barr, one of Donald Trump’s staunchest allies, is resigning amid lingering tension over the president’s baseless claims of election fraud and the investigation into Joe Biden’s son.
