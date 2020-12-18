Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

‘Significant difficulties’ remain in Brexit trade deal talks – Micheal Martin

Belfast Telegraph Friday, 18 December 2020 ()
The Irish premier has said “very significant difficulties” remain in the Brexit trade deal talks between the EU and UK, particularly in relation to fisheries.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it? [Video]

UK and EU have struck an historic trade deal. But what is in it?

Most goods traded between the UK and EU will not face new restrictions, but many new bureaucratic hurdles will emerge and the status of the UK’s financial services industry remains unclear.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:54Published
EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed [Video]

EU nations start assessing post-Brexit trade deal with UK as ambassadors get briefed

EU ambassadors were convening on Christmas Day to start assessing the newly-unveiled post-Brexit deal with the UK.

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:57Published
Uk and EU agree on new deal [Video]

Uk and EU agree on new deal

A post-Brexit trade deal has been reached between the UK and the European Union.

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 00:36Published

Related news from verified sources

Post-Brexit trade talks resume as ‘significant differences’ remain

 Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal look set to continue into next week after another weekend of tense negotiations failed to achieve a breakthrough.
Belfast Telegraph