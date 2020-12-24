Brexit, it's a deal as Boris Johnson and EU agree terms of trade

Rifts over fishing narrow in EU-UK talks



Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:20 Published 2 days ago

The Conservative Party in 2020



The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 02:59 Published 3 days ago