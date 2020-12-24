Global  
 

Brexit, it's a deal as Boris Johnson and EU agree terms of trade

Daily Record Thursday, 24 December 2020 ()
Brexit, it's a deal as Boris Johnson and EU agree terms of tradeAfter negotiations on fishing continued through the night Boris Johnson will use a Downing Street press conference on Christmas Eve to confirm talks had passed final hurdle.
