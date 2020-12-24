Brexit, it's a deal as Boris Johnson and EU agree terms of trade
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () After negotiations on fishing continued through the night Boris Johnson will use a Downing Street press conference on Christmas Eve to confirm talks had passed final hurdle.
Britain and the European Union narrowed the gap on access to fish stocks from 2021 but the politically sensitive matter was still in the way of a new trade pact, Brussels sources said on Tuesday ahead..
The year since the Conservatives won a landslide election victory has beendominated by a disease that did not even have a name at the time - Covid-19.Here we look at how the country has changed since..
Boris Johnson has warned the prospect of agreeing a trade deal with the EU is "looking difficult", as Brussels' chief negotiator Michel Barnier said there...