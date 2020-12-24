Boris Johnson hails ‘new beginning for Britain’ after securing trade deal
Thursday, 24 December 2020 () Boris Johnson has hailed a historic trade deal struck with the EU as a “new beginning” for Britain that resolves the European question that has “bedevilled” British politics for generations.
Two passengers from the United Kingdom went missing at Delhi airport after testing Covid-19 positive. This created panic among authorities in wake of a new coronavirus strain found in Britain. Both the passengers, who went untraceable on Tuesday, were soon tracked down. One had managed to reach...
Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged the public to follow the rules this New Years Eve and celebrate responsibly. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on..