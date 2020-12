You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Virat Kohli turns 32 today, RCB captain eyes maiden IPL trophy as post-birthday present



Indian cricket team's talismanic batsman and captain Virat Kohli has turned 32 today. The extremely talented cricketer - who is regarded as one of the best batsman in the world across all formats - is.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 02:10 Published on November 5, 2020

Related news from verified sources Virat Kohli and Ellyse Perry named players of decade by ICC India captain Virat Kohli and Australia all-rounder Ellyse Perry are named as players of the decade by the International Cricket Council.

BBC Sport 35 minutes ago