Pfizer vaccine appears to be effective against UK coronavirus variant
A Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech appears to protect against a coronavirus variant spreading rapidly across the UK.Full Article
"They're our ticket out of this COVID pandemic mess," said U.B. Chief of Infectious Diseases Dr. Thomas Russo.
11pm-2021-01-16