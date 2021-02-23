Harry Shearer portrayed the chuckling medical professional – who is black – from 1990 until his final episode was aired in the US this weekFull Article
White actor replaced as voice of black character Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
White actor to be replaced as voice of Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons
The white voice actor who has played the character of Dr Hibbert on The Simpsons for more than 30 years has been replaced by a..
Belfast Telegraph
Harry Shearer Stepping Away From Voicing Black Character 'The Simpsons'; Kevin Michael Richardson Will Replace Him
Kevin Michael Richardson will be taking over the voice role of Dr. Hibbert on The Simpsons. The Wrap reports that Harry Shearer, a..
Just Jared