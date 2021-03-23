Nicola Sturgeon survives vote of no confidence in Scottish Parliament
Daily Record0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Nicola Sturgeon would have resigned if she had breached ministerial code
Daily Record
The First Minister is facing a vote of no confidence over the Scottish Government's botched handling of the complaints against Alex..
-
Tories to press ahead with Sturgeon no-confidence vote after committee report
Belfast Telegraph
-
Vote of no confidence in Sturgeon expected on Tuesday
Belfast Telegraph
You might like
More coverage
Scotland's Health Secretary has 'absolute confidence' in Nicola Sturgeon's evidence
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Scottish health secretary Jeane Freeman continued to back Nicola Sturgeon amid claims the First Minister had misled lawmakers on..
Douglas Ross: Scottish Conservatives will seek no-confidence vote on Sturgeon
PA - Press Association STUDIO