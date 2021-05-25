Covid: Kirklees door-to-door testing after Indian variant found
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- All adults in two areas of the borough will be offered a PCR test and a vaccination appointment.Full Article
Published
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- All adults in two areas of the borough will be offered a PCR test and a vaccination appointment.Full Article
Class bubbles closed for self-isolation periods and 'all members of the community' have been told to take a PCR test
Public Health Team at Sandwell Council is working with Public Health England