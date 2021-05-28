Danny Masterson must stand trial over rape allegations, judge rules
Published
That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson must stand trial for rape after three women claimed he attacked them nearly 20 years ago, a judge in the US has ruled.Full Article
Published
That 70s Show actor Danny Masterson must stand trial for rape after three women claimed he attacked them nearly 20 years ago, a judge in the US has ruled.Full Article
The actor has been ordered to stand trial on three historic charges of forcible rape.
After three days of dramatic and often emotional testimony from three women who said “That ’70s Show” actor Danny Masterson..