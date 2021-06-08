Former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens has admitted to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard at the Old Bailey.Full Article
Ex-police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sarah Everard murder: Police officer Wayne Couzens pleads guilty to kidnap and rape
euronews
The body of 33-year-old Sarah Everard was found in Ashford, Kent on March 10 a week after she disappeared in south London.
-
UK police officer pleads guilty to the kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard
SBS
-
British police officer pleads guilty to rape and kidnap of Sarah Everard — a case that outraged the nation.
Washington Post
-
London police officer pleads guilty to kidnap and rape of Sarah Everard
Upworthy
-
News24.com | UK police officer pleads guilty to woman's rape and kidnap - BBC
News24
More coverage
Police officer accepts responsibility for killing Sarah Everard
PA - Press Association STUDIO
A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing Sarah Everard, a court heard.Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old..