England fans arrive at Wembley for last-16 Euros clash with Germany
Published
Thousands of England fans have descended on the capital ahead of the mammoth Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.Full Article
Published
Thousands of England fans have descended on the capital ahead of the mammoth Euro 2020 last-16 clash with Germany.Full Article
Fans outside Wembley and in Trafalgar Square soak up the atmosphere as England prepare to play Germany for the first time at a..
Hundreds of England fans were in high spirits outside Wembley Stadium hours before the highly anticipated clash with Germany.