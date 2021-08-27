Delta variant 'poses twice the risk of hospitalisation' compared to Alpha variant

People who become infected with the Delta variant of COVID-19 are twice as likely to be admitted to hospital as those who have the Alpha variant, a new study suggests.Full Article
Research also suggests most hospital admissions are among people who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19
