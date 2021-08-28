Baby born on Afghan evacuation flight destined for Birmingham
Published
An Afghan refugee fleeing to the UK gave birth to a baby girl at 30,000 feet while on an evacuation flight destined for Birmingham.Full Article
Published
An Afghan refugee fleeing to the UK gave birth to a baby girl at 30,000 feet while on an evacuation flight destined for Birmingham.Full Article
An Afghan woman gave birth to a baby girl during the Dubai-Birmingham evacuation flight operated by Turkish Airlines.
A person from Afghanistan on Britain's no-fly list has accidentally been flown from Afghanistan as part of the UK’s evacuation..