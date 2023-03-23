The actor was penalised for promoting crypto investments without disclosing that she was being paid to do soFull Article
Lindsay Lohan among stars to settle with SEC over crypto case
Wales Online0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Lindsay Lohan among celebrities to settle with SEC over crypto case
Hull Daily Mail
The actor was among other stars - including rapper Akon and internet personality Jake Paul - ordered to pay penalties for promoting..
-
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Upworthy
-
Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Lil Yachty, Others Charged In SEC Crypto Case
Upworthy
-
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto endorsements
Brisbane Times
-
SEC Charges Lindsay Lohan, Jake Paul, Soulja Boy, Akon In Crypto Promotion Scheme
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
SeattlePI.com
Actress Lindsay Lohan, rapper Akon and several other celebrities have agreed to pay tens of thousands of dollars to settle claims..