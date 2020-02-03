Facing a Wave of Sex-Abuse Claims, Boy Scouts of America Files for Bankruptcy
Tuesday, 18 February 2020 () The nonprofit group, which counts more than two million youth participants, follows Catholic dioceses and U.S.A. Gymnastics in seeking bankruptcy protection amid sex-abuse cases.
Barraged by hundreds of sex-abuse lawsuits, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection Monday in hopes of working out a potentially mammoth victim compensation plan that will allow the hallowed, 110-year-old organization to carry on.
According to reports, a bankruptcy filing for the Boy Scouts of America is "imminent." This comes after a lawsuit was filed last month accusing the organization of not protecting boys from sexual abuse..