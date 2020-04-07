Global  

Hundreds of inmates released from Chicago’s Cook County Jail as coronavirus spreads

CBS News Tuesday, 7 April 2020 ()
Inmates at the Cook County Jail are fighting to be released while they await trial amid the coronavirus pandemic. Hundreds have already been freed over health concerns. CBS Chicago’s Megan Hickey reports.
Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Published
News video: Federal Judge Will Hear Arguments About Cook County Inmate Release

Federal Judge Will Hear Arguments About Cook County Inmate Release 01:44

 The fight to release medically vulnerable inmates at the Cook County Jail goes to federal court begins Tuesday.

