Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > US News > Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim

Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim

Delawareonline Friday, 1 May 2020 ()
Some of Joe Biden's potential picks for a running mate have stood by him amid allegations of sexual assault by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade.
 
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations

Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32

 Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights for women’s rights, is a strong defender of Biden. She said: "He's devoted his life to supporting...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation [Video]

Biden faces calls to address sexual assault allegation

A growing number of women are calling on the presumptive Democratic presidential candidate to address an allegation he sexually assaulted a Senate aid in 1993. This report produced by Jonah Green.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:18Published
Pelosi Stands By Biden [Video]

Pelosi Stands By Biden

On Thursday, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she believes and is standing by Joe Biden. Reuters reports that Pelosi gave a forceful defense of Biden. It came as some within her party urged Biden..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:41Published

Recent related news from verified sources

New Evidence Appears to Corroborate Tara Reade’s Sexual Assault Claim Against Joe Biden (VIDEO)

Read the rest of this entry »
Mediaite

Biden's call for 'transparency' during Dem debate comes back to haunt him

Former Vice President Joe Biden had gone over a month without addressing the explosive sexual assault allegation made by his former Senate staffer Tara Reade,...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Emanate828

EM RT @GaleTStrong: Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim https://t.co/HsYHYed8K3 9 seconds ago

tombartell1

tom bartell Of course those hypocrites did, we 'hear' you Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Read… https://t.co/OC3Q9vhx9T 12 minutes ago

MassAdvisors

Mass Advisors Prominent female Dems stand by Biden amid assault claim https://t.co/DTSIAFQbmm Of course they do, those #Democrats… https://t.co/zxIkE30YPw 48 minutes ago

lpatrick22

Patrick Myre Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim https://t.co/CrwN3h3pSV… https://t.co/VJReb1IqYF 58 minutes ago

honeycuttwa

SailedArmy1 Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim. #Yes. We are… https://t.co/TpXrbjR3M3 1 hour ago

GaleTStrong

Gale Turner Strong Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim https://t.co/HsYHYed8K3 2 hours ago

KotakApps

KotakApps Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade’s sexual assault claim https://t.co/BGJBcrsN0n 4 hours ago

geoffreyrugege

Prof.Geoffrey Rugege Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim. Why are Americans so a… https://t.co/NR0Yz71jKi 5 hours ago