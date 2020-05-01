Prominent Democratic women are standing by Joe Biden amid Tara Reade's sexual assault claim

Credit: Wochit Tech - Published 15 hours ago Several Democratic Women Stand By Joe Biden During Sexual Assault Allegations 00:32 Vice President Joe Biden was accused of sexual assault by a former aide, Tara Reade. According to Business Insider, several Democrativ women are standing by Biden. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrans, who fights for women’s rights, is a strong defender of Biden. She said: "He's devoted his life to supporting...