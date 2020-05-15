Global  

A look into the PPE supply chain amid life-threatening shortages

CBS News Friday, 15 May 2020
PPE shortages have been blamed for the deaths of health care workers and have led to protests across the country as the coronavirus pandemic continues to infect thousands. California said it was frustrated with the federal response to the shortage in personal protective equipment, and recently signed its own agreement to buy the valuable equipment for its health care workers on the front lines. Dr. Jon LaPook examines the PPE supply chain and speaks to a former health official about what the country should do.
