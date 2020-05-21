Hurricane Dorian bashes the South Carolina coast

Thursday, 21 May 2020 () Rainfall picked up heavily overnight in South Carolina. At least an additional 12 inches are expected, and there could be up to seven feet of storm surge, creating a major risk for flash flooding. More than 70 roads in the Charleston region have already been closed for emergency purposes as stormy weather inundates the city with water, and wind gusts have already hit 75 mph. As the hurricane buffets the coast, it's projected those speeds could escalate to as much as 90 mph. Jamie Yuccas reports.
Tropical Storm Arthur brought heavy rain to North Carolina’s coast on Monday as forecasters warned that the first named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season could also spread life-threatening surf and rip currents will spread along U.S. East coast beaches in the days ahead.