Trump has ‘legal’ and ‘moral responsibility’ to wear mask on Ford plant tour, Michigan attorney general says

Seattle Times Thursday, 21 May 2020 ()
Ahead of President Donald Trump’s planned trip Thursday to a Ford manufacturing plant in Michigan, the state’s attorney general implored him to wear a face mask on his tour, citing a “legal responsibility.” In an open letter addressed to Trump, Michigan Democratic Attorney General Dana Nessel asked the president, who has consistently appeared barefaced in […]
