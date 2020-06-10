‘Batman,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Justice League’ to Leave HBO Max in July Wednesday, 10 June 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Tim Burton’s “Batman,” Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” and the ensemble “Justice League” are amongst the DC Comics movies temporarily leaving HBO Max on July 1. Additionally, TheWrap has confirmed the other titles leaving the upstart streamer are “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad, “Batman Returns,” “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” “Catwoman,” “Jonah Hex” and “The Losers.”



It was not immediately clear why the films will only be available for the first month of the new streaming service’s launch or when they might return.



HBO Max has a collection of DC movies that will rotate on the platform. A new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August. And the batch that is on right now will be returning. More recent titles like “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” “Joker,” and previous titles like “Green Lantern” and “Supergirl” will remain on the platform.



The news comes on the heels after the surprise announcement that Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017’s “Justice League,” popularly referred to as “the Snyder Cut,” which apparently exists and will finally see the light of day on HBO Max in 2021.



*Also Read:* 'Justice League': The 'Snyder Cut' Will Be Released Next Year on HBO Max



Snyder made the announcement on his Vero account during a virtual “Man of Steel” watch party.



“Justice League” is a movie that underwent a lot of changes during its production — credited director Zack Snyder exited the movie early during production and Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots that went on for so long that Henry Cavill had to shoot a bunch of scenes as Superman with a mustache that he grew for another movie.



*Related stories from TheWrap:*



Will the 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Actually Deliver What Fans Asked For?



'Justice League' Actor Harry Lennix Teases Martian Manhunter Snyder Cut Cameo



How the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Movement Succeeded When Nobody Thought It Would | Podcast Tim Burton’s “Batman,” Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman” and the ensemble “Justice League” are amongst the DC Comics movies temporarily leaving HBO Max on July 1. Additionally, TheWrap has confirmed the other titles leaving the upstart streamer are “Justice League,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” “Suicide Squad, “Batman Returns,” “Batman Forever,” “Batman & Robin,” “Catwoman,” “Jonah Hex” and “The Losers.”It was not immediately clear why the films will only be available for the first month of the new streaming service’s launch or when they might return.HBO Max has a collection of DC movies that will rotate on the platform. A new batch coming in July and then another batch coming in August. And the batch that is on right now will be returning. More recent titles like “Aquaman,” “Shazam!,” “Joker,” and previous titles like “Green Lantern” and “Supergirl” will remain on the platform.The news comes on the heels after the surprise announcement that Zack Snyder’s cut of 2017’s “Justice League,” popularly referred to as “the Snyder Cut,” which apparently exists and will finally see the light of day on HBO Max in 2021.*Also Read:* 'Justice League': The 'Snyder Cut' Will Be Released Next Year on HBO MaxSnyder made the announcement on his Vero account during a virtual “Man of Steel” watch party.“Justice League” is a movie that underwent a lot of changes during its production — credited director Zack Snyder exited the movie early during production and Joss Whedon oversaw reshoots that went on for so long that Henry Cavill had to shoot a bunch of scenes as Superman with a mustache that he grew for another movie.*Related stories from TheWrap:*Will the 'Justice League' Snyder Cut Actually Deliver What Fans Asked For?'Justice League' Actor Harry Lennix Teases Martian Manhunter Snyder Cut CameoHow the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut Movement Succeeded When Nobody Thought It Would | Podcast 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Related videos from verified sources Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role



Henry Cavill in Talks to Reprise Superman Role Cavill has played Superman in three movies, 'Man of Steel,' 'Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice' and 'Justice League.' He is reportedly in discussions.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:07 Published 2 weeks ago Every Batmobile From Movies & TV Explained



The Batmobile is arguably the most iconic vehicle in the history of entertainment. Batman historian Glen Weldon takes a look at every Batmobile that's appeared on television and the silver screen. Glen.. Credit: WIRED Duration: 28:12 Published 3 weeks ago HBO Max launches today



There's a new player in the streaming game, HBO Max launches today. You can watch shows like Game of Thrones, and F.R.I.E.N.D.S., and you can also rent movies like Wonder Woman. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:16 Published 3 weeks ago

Tweets about this Henrycavill RT @DEADLINE: ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Justice League’, ‘Batman V Superman’ And More DC Films To Leave HBO Max In July https://t.co/hUwL7m4XMj http… 50 minutes ago Luigi Trzl 🇮🇹 #SeeYou Top 20 des CBM prévus jusqu'en 2022. 1. Zack Snyder's Justice League 2. The Batman 3. The Suicide Squad 4. Eternals… https://t.co/nZBKqAVuDr 4 hours ago Edward Kennedy @Conorob2016 Henry Cavills superman is 👌too. Just never took off even though had great promise in wonder woman and… https://t.co/NSvbA1zK9q 5 hours ago Kludi What are the core members of the Justice League for you? Besides Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman https://t.co/OftoWFSz8i 6 hours ago lluvia鹿 RT @TomTaylorMade: ...Which reaches a new Justice League on another world. Cassie taking up the mantle of Wonder Woman, a new Batman and Su… 6 hours ago wonho’s #1 bird RT @ssamd_whore: y’all think any of the justice league has a big dick? i know batman don’t. and wonder woman pegs superman 7 hours ago Champ Kind Ranking of the dceu movies: 1 Wonder Woman 2 Shazam 3 Aquaman 4 Man of Steel 5 Harley Quinn 6 Suicide Squad 7 Justi… https://t.co/EKea2Bt7lg 10 hours ago 💫 stranger_new_life 💫 Multiple DC films will be leaving HBO Max on July 1 including ‘Justice League’, ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice… https://t.co/c4toEG6juC 20 hours ago