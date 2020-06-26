House passes Democrats' police reform bill backed by Washington members



Related videos from verified sources Protesters pack police reform meeting



A meeting went on in Wauwatosa Thursday night to vote on a number of police reforms. However, those meeting members were met by protesters demanding an apology. Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 Duration: 02:06 Published 35 minutes ago House Dems pass police reform bill as impasse deepens



[NFA] The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday passed sweeping Democratic police reform bill that is opposed by President Donald Trump and Republicans, in the latest sign that congressional.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 02:36 Published 3 hours ago House vote today on Justice in Policing Act



Today Congress will vote on another police reform bill. Republicans are expected to block the "Justice in Policing Act' as they have called it too far reaching. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:25 Published 13 hours ago

Tweets about this