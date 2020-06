Related videos from verified sources Camden City School District To Rename Woodrow Wilson High School



A committee will be formed to choose a new name. Credit: CBS 3 Philly Duration: 00:29 Published 1 week ago Dallas' Woodrow Wilson High School Football Team Holds Virtual Spring Game



The Woodrow Wilson High School football team in Dallas livestreamed a virtual spring game using a video game -- complete with players, cheerleaders and the band. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 04:27 Published on May 18, 2020

Tweets about this