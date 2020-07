Jeffrey Epstein's Alleged Accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell Is Now Behind Bars



Longtime girlfriend and companion to the late Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell is now behind bars. CNN reports Maxwell was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the Jeffrey Epstein.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 14 hours ago

Former Epstein confidante arrested, faces multiple charges



New York prosecutors announced Thursday that Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend and confidante will faces four counts in the Jeffrey Epstein sex case. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 02:38 Published 14 hours ago