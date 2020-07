You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Scientists urge WHO to acknowledge virus can spread in air



More than 200 scientists have called for the World Health Organization and others to acknowledge that the coronavirus can spread in the air. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:39 Published 14 hours ago Scientists Demand The WHO Answer A Question There's No Real Answer To Yet



Hundreds of scientists across the world have a burning question for the World Health Organization. According to Gizmodo, they just petitioned the WHO via an open letter with one demand. The demand is.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:46 Published 14 hours ago Contradicting the WHO, Scientists Say COVID Is an Airborne Disease



NEW YORK — Some 239 scientists in 32 countries say the coronavirus is an airborne disease that can linger in tiny droplets to infect people indoors, according to a report dated July 4 in the New York.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:49 Published 1 day ago

