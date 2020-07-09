Global
Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake
Thursday, 9 July 2020 (
43 minutes ago
)
Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
32 minutes ago
Former Glee star missing at California lake
00:37
Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.
Former Glee star missing at California lake
Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
Belfast Telegraph
3 hours ago
Search for Naya Rivera Will Continue at 'First Light' on Thursday, Sheriff Confirms
Naya Rivera is confirmed to be the missing woman involved in a swimming accident at Lake Piru in California. The 33-year-old Glee actress was on a boat with her...
Just Jared
3 hours ago
Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead After Boating Trip With Son Josey
Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. The Ventura County Sheriff is reporting that the...
Just Jared
3 hours ago
