Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sheriff: Actress Naya Rivera missing in SoCal lake

USATODAY.com Thursday, 9 July 2020 ()
Authorities say former "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and being searched for at a Southern California lake.
 
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Former Glee star missing at California lake

Former Glee star missing at California lake 00:37

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.A search operation was launched after her four-year-old son was reportedly found alone on a rented boat at Lake Piru.

You Might Like


Related news from verified sources

Former Glee star missing at California lake

 Former Glee actress Naya Rivera has gone missing at a lake in Southern California, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Department said.
Belfast Telegraph

Search for Naya Rivera Will Continue at 'First Light' on Thursday, Sheriff Confirms

 Naya Rivera is confirmed to be the missing woman involved in a swimming accident at Lake Piru in California. The 33-year-old Glee actress was on a boat with her...
Just Jared

Naya Rivera Missing, Presumed Dead After Boating Trip With Son Josey

 Naya Rivera is presumed dead after going missing during a boating trip with her four-year-old son, Josey Dorsey. The Ventura County Sheriff is reporting that the...
Just Jared


Tweets about this