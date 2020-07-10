|
Soldier becomes first woman to join Green Berets after graduating from special forces training
Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The unidentified woman received her Special Forces tab and donned her green beret at a socially-distant graduation ceremony at Fort Bragg.
|
|
|
