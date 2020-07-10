Global  
 

Soldier becomes first woman to join Green Berets after graduating from special forces training

USATODAY.com Friday, 10 July 2020 ()
The unidentified woman received her Special Forces tab and donned her green beret at a socially-distant graduation ceremony at Fort Bragg.
 
First Woman Joins Green Berets After Graduating Special Forces Training

 The soldier’s graduation is a landmark moment for the Army, as the Special Forces were one of the last Army assignments without any women.
